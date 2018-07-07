SBMM’s Annual Kardboard Kayak Race
As part of Semana Nautica, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum hosts the 16th annual Kardboard Kayak Race Team Challenge
SBMM’s Kardboard Kayak Races challenge teams to participate in a battle of wits, creativity, design, and courage! Teams of up to four people each receive two sheets of cardboard, one roll of duct tape, a permanent marker, a utility knife, a yardstick, and just one hour to construct a functioning kayak out of ONLY those materials. Each of the assigned team paddlers will then be ready to race--and to find out whose design can hold up to the water and the pressure of being paddled out to a buoy and back. The Kardboard Kayak Races are divided into separate heats to ensure fair competition: Family Fun (paddler must be 14 years old or younger) and Paddling Pros (paddler who are “skilled” competitors). Let the races begin!
WHEN: Saturday, July 7, 2018
Registration: 12:00pm
Building: 1:00pm-2:00pm
Racing begins: 2:00pm
WHERE: West Beach, Santa Barbara
FEE: $30 SBMM Member (per team)
$40 Non-Members (per team)
REGISTER: sbmm.org or (805) 456-8747
Sponsored by Condor Express
Supported by Sambo’s Restaurant and Nothing Bundt Cakes
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBMM
- Starts: July 7, 2018 12:00 pm
- Location: West Beach near Sea Landing
- Website: https://www.sbmm.org/all-events