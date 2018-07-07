Calendar » SBMM’s Annual Kardboard Kayak Race

July 7, 2018 from 12:00 pm



As part of Semana Nautica, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum hosts the 16th annual Kardboard Kayak Race Team Challenge

SBMM’s Kardboard Kayak Races challenge teams to participate in a battle of wits, creativity, design, and courage! Teams of up to four people each receive two sheets of cardboard, one roll of duct tape, a permanent marker, a utility knife, a yardstick, and just one hour to construct a functioning kayak out of ONLY those materials. Each of the assigned team paddlers will then be ready to race--and to find out whose design can hold up to the water and the pressure of being paddled out to a buoy and back. The Kardboard Kayak Races are divided into separate heats to ensure fair competition: Family Fun (paddler must be 14 years old or younger) and Paddling Pros (paddler who are “skilled” competitors). Let the races begin!

WHEN: Saturday, July 7, 2018

Registration: 12:00pm

Building: 1:00pm-2:00pm

Racing begins: 2:00pm

WHERE: West Beach, Santa Barbara

FEE: $30 SBMM Member (per team)

$40 Non-Members (per team)

REGISTER: sbmm.org or (805) 456-8747

Sponsored by Condor Express

Supported by Sambo’s Restaurant and Nothing Bundt Cakes