SBPD & CAGV Anonymous Gun Buyback

June 14, 2014 from 8:00am - 12:00pm

The Santa Barbara Police Department & Coalition Against Gun Violence will be hosting an Anonymous Gun Buyback on Saturday, June 14, 2014 from 8:00 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Earl Warren Showgrounds located at 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara. Anyone seeking to dispose of an unwanted firearm may do so anonymously at the event. $100.00 Vons Supermarket gift cards will be given to people turning in functioning handguns, shotguns, and rifles and $200.00 Vons Supermarket gift cards will be given to people turning in functioning California classified assault weapons, while supplies last. Additionally, free gun locks will also be given away to anybody wanting one, while supplies last. Firearms should be transported to the Gun Buyback unloaded and in the trunks of vehicles.



Ammunition for handguns, shotguns, and rifles will also be collected at the Gun Buyback, however gift cards will not be provided in exchange for these items. Under no circumstances should explosives or military ordnance such as hand grenades or artillery shells be brought to the event.



City of Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider will be hosting a press conference to provide additional details about the Gun Buyback on Monday, June 9, 2014 at 4:00 p.m. on the steps of City Hall, 735 Anacapa Street. Santa Barbara Chief of Police Cam Sanchez and Coalition Against Gun Violence Chair Toni Wellen will also be present.