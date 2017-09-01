Calendar » SBSA Artists Reception for Open Studios Tour

September 1, 2017 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Kicking off the Open Studios Tour Labor Day weekend is an artist’s reception on Friday night from 5 - 8 pm at 10 West Gallery and you're invited. Light refreshments will be served.

This is the first year that the starting point is in the Arts District in Downtown SB. More than 40 artists atleiers will be open to the public. Fun way to show your visitors the town in an artful light.

Folks can pick up their maps and tour tickets at 10 West Gallery two weeks before or at the reception, even over the weekend on Saturday & Sunday from 11am to 6pm.

SBSA added Monday hours to the tour for the first time this year from 11am to 2pm. Purchase the tickets online: $20 Individuals; $15 each for two or more; Children 12 & under free. Tickets and Registration available in advance online until Friday, Sept. 1 when sales move to the hub at 10 West Gallery.

Beneficiary of the profits from this year’s ticket sales is William Sansum Diabetes Center.

WHERE DOES IT ALL BEGIN? Ground zero for the SBSA OST is 10 West Gallery at, you guessed it, 10 West Anapamu Street - less than 100 steps away from the Museum of Art. Anapamu is slowly becoming a destination for arts and letters with several galleries on either side of State Street along with the Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum and Santa Barbara’s Central Library has its own gallery spaces. Bookended somewhat with three longtime and unique Santa Barbara stores you should check out tucked into the Odd Fellows Hall building - The Book Den and Paradise Found on the East side. If you like comics, Metro Comics sits between 10 West and The Benchmark Restaurant. Walk one block up and down on State Street to find more diverse eateries, vintage and upscale stores for a great blended biz zone.

So plan an art-full Labor Day Weekend on the #AmericanRiviera in a self-guided driving tour to the SBSA studios with doors and hearts wide open to meet their fans and patrons - old and new. You may find that perfect piece of original art for your home, office or a gift for someone special.