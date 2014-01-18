Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 12:47 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

SBTHP Annual Meeting and Community Awards Presentation

January 18, 2014 from 2:00 p.m.

Join the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation in celebrating 51 years as a nonprofit organization with its Annual Meeting and Community Awards Presentation. Featuring a review of the 2013 Annual Report, the election of new Trustees, and the presentation of Community Award Honorees.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: SBTHP
  • Starts: January 18, 2014 2:00 p.m.
  • Price: Free
  • Location: El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 East Canon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara
  • Website: http://www.sbthp.org/
 
 
 