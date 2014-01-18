SBTHP Annual Meeting and Community Awards Presentation
January 18, 2014 from 2:00 p.m.
Join the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation in celebrating 51 years as a nonprofit organization with its Annual Meeting and Community Awards Presentation. Featuring a review of the 2013 Annual Report, the election of new Trustees, and the presentation of Community Award Honorees.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBTHP
- Starts: January 18, 2014 2:00 p.m.
- Price: Free
- Location: El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 East Canon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.sbthp.org/