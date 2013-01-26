Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 2:09 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

SBTHP Annual Meeting & Community Awards Presentation

January 26, 2013 from 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Join the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation in celebrating 50 years as a nonprofit organization with its Annual Meeting and Community Awards Presentation. Featuring a review of the 2012 Annual Report, the election of new Trustees, and a presentation of the Community Award Honorees.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: SBTHP
  • Starts: January 26, 2013 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 East Canon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara
  • Website: http://www.sbthp.org
 
 
 