Calendar » SBWPC Carpinteria Friendraiser

February 25, 2019 from 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

The Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee (SBWPC) Carpinteria Friendraiser is a new community event for women interested in becoming more involved in the political activities and affairs of the Carpinteria and Summerland region.



SBWPC wants to expand its successful Friendraiser mixers to Carpinteria so that its countywide presence can be developed. SBWPC aims to increase its countywide membership.



When: Monday, February 25, 2019

Where: The Carpinteria Women's Club, 1059 Vallecito Rd, Carpinteria, CA 93013

Time: 7 PM

Phone: (805) 566-8953



Learn about the Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee (SBWPC), Meet the members, Join, and Get Involved.