SBWPC Cosmopolitics featuring DOLORES HUERTA
May 15, 2013 from 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Celebrate 25 years of the Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee. Be a part of honoring our past & shaping our future. With Special Guest: Dolores Huerta. Ms. Huerta is a nationally recognized civil rights worker and women's advocate. With Cesar Chavez, she co-founded the group that became the United Farm Workers of America.She has received many prestigious awards including the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama in 2012.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBWPC
- Price: $45 - $75
- Location: The Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala Street
- Website: http://sbwpc.org/