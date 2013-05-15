Calendar » SBWPC Cosmopolitics featuring DOLORES HUERTA

May 15, 2013 from 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Celebrate 25 years of the Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee. Be a part of honoring our past & shaping our future. With Special Guest: Dolores Huerta. Ms. Huerta is a nationally recognized civil rights worker and women's advocate. With Cesar Chavez, she co-founded the group that became the United Farm Workers of America.She has received many prestigious awards including the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama in 2012.