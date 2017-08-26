Calendar » SBWPC Launch Event “A Seat at the Table: A Fund for a Feminist Future”

August 26, 2017 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Join the Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee for this "A Seat at the Table: Fund for a Feminist Future (FFF)" kick-off event!

A Fund for a Feminist Future (FFF) will promote progressive, feminist political involvement where issues important to women and families are raised and discussed, policies made and legislation enacted. To this end, funds generated by FFF will be used exclusively to provide the tools and knowledge necessary to run for office, seek appointment on boards and commissions or other political positions. This will include presenting programs and workshops and awarding scholarships to qualified SBWPC women members interested in getting involved in the political process to attend such workshops and programs beyond our immediate region.

Keynote Speaker: Assemblymember Cristina Garcia, 58th Assembly District

Introduction: Senator Hannah Beth Jackson, District 9

Event is free