SBWPC Presidents’ Circle Luncheon
SBWPC Presidents' Circle Luncheon
14th ANNUAL PRESIDENTS‘ CIRCLE LUNCHEON
Friday, March 13, 2015 • 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Montecito Country Club
"Women in Elected Office: Getting There & Being There"
Doreen Farr, Santa Barbara County Supervisor
Monique Limon, Santa Barbara School Board President
Cathy Murillo, Santa Barbara City Council member
Moderator: Susan Rose, Former County Supervisor; SBWPC Past President
Please join us to celebrate International Women’s Day and feminist politics everywhere!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, [email protected] OR CALL 800-977-9348 Limited Scholarships available- please call for inquiries.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBWPC Past Presidents
- Starts: March 13, 2015 11:30am - 1:30pm
- Price: 50
- Location: Montecito Country Club
- Website: http://sbwpc.org/
- Sponsors: SBWPC Past Presidents