SBWPC Presidents' Circle Luncheon 

March 13, 2015 from 11:30am - 1:30pm

14th ANNUAL PRESIDENTS‘ CIRCLE LUNCHEON



Friday, March 13, 2015 • 11:30 am - 1:30 pm

Montecito Country Club

"Women in Elected Office: Getting There & Being There"

Doreen Farr, Santa Barbara County Supervisor

Monique Limon, Santa Barbara School Board President

Cathy Murillo, Santa Barbara City Council member

Moderator: Susan Rose, Former County Supervisor; SBWPC Past President



Please join us to celebrate International Women’s Day and feminist politics everywhere!



FOR MORE INFORMATION, [email protected] OR CALL 800-977-9348 Limited Scholarships available- please call for inquiries.