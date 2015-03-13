Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 6:38 pm | A Few Clouds 72º

 
 
 
 

SBWPC Presidents’ Circle Luncheon

March 13, 2015 from 11:30am - 1:30pm

SBWPC Presidents' Circle Luncheon 

14th  ANNUAL PRESIDENTS‘ CIRCLE LUNCHEON


Friday, March 13, 2015 • 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Montecito Country Club

"Women in Elected Office: Getting There & Being There"

Doreen Farr, Santa Barbara County Supervisor

Monique Limon, Santa Barbara School Board President

Cathy Murillo, Santa Barbara City Council member

Moderator: Susan Rose, Former County Supervisor; SBWPC Past President


Please join us to celebrate International Women’s Day and feminist politics everywhere!


FOR MORE INFORMATION, [email protected] OR CALL 800-977-9348   Limited Scholarships available- please call for inquiries.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: SBWPC Past Presidents
  • Starts: March 13, 2015 11:30am - 1:30pm
  • Price: 50
  • Location: Montecito Country Club
  • Website: http://sbwpc.org/
  • Sponsors: SBWPC Past Presidents
 
 
 