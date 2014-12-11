Calendar » SBYPC Annual Holiday Gala

December 11, 2014 from 7:00pm - 1:30am

The winter season is upon us again and it’s time for our Annual Holiday Gala! We are pulling out all the stops for this Fire & Ice themed event. VIP starts at 7pm with special cocktails and appetizers where we’ll be announcing Charity of the Year as well as Young Professional of the Year.



General Admission will begin at 8pm and all tickets will include drink tickets, appetizers, incredible decorations, dancing, casino, an awesome raffle and much more fun!



Every year this event gets better and don’t expect anything less this year! Tickets are available on NIghtOut to both members and non-members. However, if you sign-up for an annual SBYPC membership now you can purchase tickets at the discounted member price! Join at www.sbypc.org/apply.