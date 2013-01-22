Calendar » SBYPC FUEL Series with Chris Guillebeau

January 22, 2013 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

SBYPC is hosting unconventional entrepreneur and best-selling author, Chris Guillebeau, at their first FUEL event of 2013. During his world tour to promote his latest book, "The $100 Startup", Guillebeau will be at the Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort on Tuesday Jan. 22nd to give a brief talk followed by an open Q&A. Attendance is FREE for members and guests with RSVP at http://100startup.com/#tour or $10 at the door. Networking starts at 6pm with the presentation starting at 7pm. See you there!