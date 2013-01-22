SBYPC FUEL Series with Chris Guillebeau
SBYPC is hosting unconventional entrepreneur and best-selling author, Chris Guillebeau, at their first FUEL event of 2013. During his world tour to promote his latest book, "The $100 Startup", Guillebeau will be at the Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort on Tuesday Jan. 22nd to give a brief talk followed by an open Q&A. Attendance is FREE for members and guests with RSVP at http://100startup.com/#tour or $10 at the door. Networking starts at 6pm with the presentation starting at 7pm. See you there!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club & Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort
- Starts: January 22, 2013 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
- Price: Free with Pre-Registration at http://100startup.com/#tour or $10 at the door
- Location: Santa Barbara Fess-Parker DoubleTree Resort
- Website: http://sbypc.org/events/
