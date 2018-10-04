Calendar » SCA Demystifying Direct Impact Investments

October 4, 2018 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

Panel discussion with:



1. Brian Coryat, Entrepreneur and Angel Investor, Entrada Ventures

Brian has founded and run several companies in his career including ValueClick, AAA Internet Promotions, Web-Ignite Corp, Local Market Launch, Seacoast Yachts, and most recently Entrada Ventures. Brian has been an active investor, entrepreneur, and mentor for the past 25 years and is an active angel investor.



2. Tom Olson, Partner with Nasif, Hicks, Harris and Co.

Tom started his career at Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co., LLP and is now a partner and specializes in tax preparation and business consulting. Tom is a member of California Society of Certified Public Accountants and American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is also a Leadership Santa Barbara County graduate and a former board member.



3. Francesco Barbera, Corporate Attorney at Barbera Corporate Law, P.C.

Francesco represents startups, emerging growth companies and social enterprises, in a broad range of industries, including software, hardware, food, fashion, pharma, retail and e-commerce. He has special expertise in the representation of mission-driven organizations, benefit corporations and social enterprises. He works closely with founders to structure, finance and scale successful companies, and advises founders and investors regularly on their capital raising and investment activities.



Members reception immediately to follow at Satellite SB.