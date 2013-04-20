Calendar » Scandinavian Festival

April 20, 2013 from 10:00am - 5:00pm

The Scandinavian Festival provides family fun with food, entertainment and demonstrations that highlight Nordic cultures. The festival begins with a parade of flags featuring Scandinavian dignitaries and Old World costumes and continues with music, dancing, and lectures. Visitors can explore Viking and Sami villages and purchase Scandinavian handicrafts or a smörgåsbord of Nordic delicacies. Performing both days will be the ABBA Girlz. A Scandinavian worship service will be held Sunday morning.