Scandinavian Festival

April 20, 2013 from 10:00am - 5:00pm

The Scandinavian Festival provides family fun with food, entertainment and demonstrations that highlight Nordic cultures. The festival begins with a parade of flags featuring Scandinavian dignitaries and Old World costumes and continues with music, dancing, and lectures. Visitors can explore Viking and Sami villages and purchase Scandinavian handicrafts or a smörgåsbord of Nordic delicacies. Performing both days will be the ABBA Girlz. A Scandinavian worship service will be held Sunday morning.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Scandinavian American Cultural and Historical Foundation
  • Price: $8 for ages 12-adult; $1 for children ages 4-11
  • Location: California Lutheran University, Kingsmen Park
  • Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/
