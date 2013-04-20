Scandinavian Festival
The Scandinavian Festival provides family fun with food, entertainment and demonstrations that highlight Nordic cultures. The festival begins with a parade of flags featuring Scandinavian dignitaries and Old World costumes and continues with music, dancing, and lectures. Visitors can explore Viking and Sami villages and purchase Scandinavian handicrafts or a smörgåsbord of Nordic delicacies. Performing both days will be the ABBA Girlz. A Scandinavian worship service will be held Sunday morning.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Scandinavian American Cultural and Historical Foundation
- Starts: April 20, 2013 10:00am - 5:00pm
- Price: $8 for ages 12-adult; $1 for children ages 4-11
- Location: California Lutheran University, Kingsmen Park
- Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/
