Scandinavian Festival

April 5, 2014 from 10:00am - 5:00pm

Saturday, April 5, and Sunday, April 6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Campuswide



The annual festival of Nordic cultures features music, dancing, cooking and craft demonstrations, lectures, vendors and affordable activities for young and old.

This year’s festival has a Children’s Theater, performances by community children’s groups, and a puppet show of the Hans Christian Andersen story “The Nightingale.” In the second Sven and Ole Olympics at the 40-year-old festival, kids compete for medals in events including a relay, a three-legged race and a troll trot. Crafts for children will include sanding butter knives and decorating head wreaths.



Festivalgoers can try their hand at Dala horse croquet, play an ancient Viking game called kubb and visit a Saami sliddastallan, or community gathering. Other highlights include an authentic Viking Village, food booths with Viking dogs, lefse and aebleskivers, and a Nordic church service at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Samuelson Chapel.



Performers include acclaimed storytellers Stina Fagertun of Norway and Robert Seutter, aka True Thomas, the musician and entertainer Ross Sutter, Swedish pianist and humorist Magnus Mårtensson, Norwegian folk singer Ann-Marita, singers Aleta and Sonya Buckelew, the ABBA Girlz Band from New York, and CLU student musicians in a strings concert.



Admission is $8 for adults and $4 for teenagers. Children are free. Sponsored by the Scandinavian American Cultural and Historical Foundation. For information, visit scandinavianfest.org.