Scandinavian Festival

April 18, 2015 from 10AM - 5PM

**From Apr. 18 - Apr. 19, 2015

The annual festival of Nordic cultures features music, dancing, cooking and craft demonstrations, lectures, vendors and affordable activities for young and old. For one weekend in April, writes the Ventura County Star, “California Lutheran University is transformed into a Scandinavian wonderland.”

For kids, the festival includes a Children’s Theater, performances by community children’s groups, and a puppet show of the Hans Christian Andersen stories. In the Sven and Ole Olympics, kids compete for medals in events including a relay, a three-legged race and a troll trot. Crafts for children include sanding butter knives and decorating head wreaths.

Festivalgoers can try their hand at Dala horse croquet, play an ancient Viking game called kubband visit a Saami sliddastallan, or community gathering. Other highlights include an authentic Viking Village, food booths with lefse and aebleskivers, and a Nordic church service at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Samuelson Chapel.

Performers include acclaimed storytellers Stina Fagertun of Norway and Robert Seutter (aka True Thomas), the musician and entertainer Ross Sutter, Swedish pianist and humorist Magnus Mårtensson, Norwegian folk singer Ann-Marita, the ABBA Girlz Band from New York accompanied by local singers Aleta and Sonya Buckelew, and the Katrilli Finnish, Scandia and Swedish folk dance groups.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for teenagers. Children are free.