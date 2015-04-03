Calendar » SCAPE Presents: Third Annual “Visions of the Gaviota Coast”

April 3, 2015 from 1:00 PM

Come see a stunning combination of photography and painting highlighting

the beauty and specialness of the Gaviota Coast. Combining the work of

photographer Reeve Woolpert with the 150+ canvases blends easily for a

dynamic overview of the area. Artwork ranges from watercolor, pastel,

acrylic, oil, to pencil. Live music throughout the two-day show includes:

Bruce Goldish, Susan and Sierra Reeves, Rebecca Troon Trio and more. This

is the third annual fundraiser at Bacara on Easter weekend -April 3rd

and 4th- where 40% of all sales are earmarked for the non-profit partners

whose mission is saving this last remaining natural coastline from

development: Gaviota Coastal Conservancy & Save Naples.

The event happens between 1 and 8 pm on Friday, with a special reception

and auction between 5 and 7:30 pm, as well as from 10 am to 4 pm on

Saturday

The age restriction is 21+, seeing as there will be wine tastings from Biddle

Ranch during the reception and auction

The event is free, but for more information call (805) 683-6631 or visit

www.S-C-A-P-E.org

Location:

Bacara Resort & Spa

8301 Hollister Ave

Goleta, CA 93117

Of special note: A one-night stay at the Bacara and spa treatment will be

raffled off (Do not need to be present in order to win prize) and Shaw

Leonard will screen a trailer for his documentary on the Gaviota Coast to be

completed in 2015 over the two-days in the theatre at Bacara

Other sites:

www.gaviotaconservancy.org

www.savenaples.org