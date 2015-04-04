SCAPE Presents: Third Annual “Visions of the Gaviota Coast”
Come see a stunning combination of photography and painting highlighting
the beauty and specialness of the Gaviota Coast. Combining the work of
photographer Reeve Woolpert with the 150+ canvases blends easily for a
dynamic overview of the area. Artwork ranges from watercolor, pastel,
acrylic, oil, to pencil. Live music throughout the two-day show includes:
Bruce Goldish, Susan and Sierra Reeves, Rebecca Troon Trio and more. This
is the third annual fundraiser at Bacara on Easter weekend -April 3rd
and 4th- where 40% of all sales are earmarked for the non-profit partners
whose mission is saving this last remaining natural coastline from
development: Gaviota Coastal Conservancy & Save Naples.
The event happens between 1 and 8 pm on Friday, with a special reception
and auction between 5 and 7:30 pm, as well as from 10 am to 4 pm on
Saturday
The age restriction is 21+, seeing as there will be wine tastings from Biddle
Ranch during the reception and auction
The event is free, but for more information call (805) 683-6631 or visit
www.S-C-A-P-E.org
Location:
Bacara Resort & Spa
8301 Hollister Ave
Goleta, CA 93117
Of special note: A one-night stay at the Bacara and spa treatment will be
raffled off (Do not need to be present in order to win prize) and Shaw
Leonard will screen a trailer for his documentary on the Gaviota Coast to be
completed in 2015 over the two-days in the theatre at Bacara
Other sites:
www.gaviotaconservancy.org
www.savenaples.org
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: April 4, 2015 10:00 AM
- Price: Free
- Location: Bacara Resort & Spa, 8301 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA 93117
- Website: http://www.s-c-a-p-e.org