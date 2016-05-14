Calendar » SCAPE Presents “Visions of the Gaviota Coast”

May 14, 2016 from 10am - 5PM

More than 150 plein aire artists and one fine art photographer make up this fourth annual art exhibition showcasing the Gaviota and Naples coast and the urgent need to preserve both. Beneficiaries Gaviota Coastal Conservancy & the Naples Coalition are fighting to save this last remaining stretch of rural Central California coast from development. The three non-profits are very grateful to Bacara Resort for hosting. Artwork ranges from watercolor, pastel, acrylic, and oil paintings. Live music throughout the two-days. 40% of all sales are earmarked for the non-profit beneficiaries, and this is one of, if not, the highest percentage of sale given to a beneficiary by another non-profit, SCAPE. Woolpert’s individual passion for the area allows him to donate 40% as well. His photography of the area is how the show got started in the first place. The cliché, ‘a picture is worth a thousand words,’ showed evidence of why the 72 miles of coastline and more than 1400 species that occupy the Naples/Gaviota coastline, need to be preserved as wild and natural as it is now.