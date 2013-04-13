Calendar » Scavenger Hunt for Pediatric Cancer Patients & Survivors

April 13, 2013 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm

Children, ages 5+, along with their parents, are invited to tour the city of Santa Barbara in a kid-friendly way. They will work in groups to follow a trail of clues and activities that will take them to some of the city’s landmarks. Transportation and carpooling will be facilitated, though parents are welcome to drive. This is a great opportunity for families affected with pediatric cancer to come together for a fun Saturday afternoon out. Please RSVP by April 5, 2013 to (805) 884-1883.