Scenic Vintage Railcar Daytrip!

October 5, 2013 from 10:00am - 4:35pm

This special train day trip is from Santa Barbara and Goleta to San Luis Obispo round-trip on Saturday, October 5.

Celebrate with friends and family as you enjoy 360 degree views of the magnificent Central Coast from Silver Splendor's "Vista Dome" observation deck. All passengers will get to ride in the comfortable downstairs dining salon and upstairs in the "Vista Dome" as we will switch levels whoile stopped at the S.L.O. Amtrak station. Invite your pals, bring a picnic lunch and revel in the day! Every detail in this immaculate privately owned rail car is superb. She was "minted" in 1956 and is a stainless steel beauty. Riding in the Vista Dome can be compared to the experience of soaring like a bird about thirty feet above the stunning coastal terrain!

We call this fun and leisurely day trip the Central Coast Flyer. As we travel beyond Highway 101 at Gaviota, you'll have wonderful views of the legendary surfing beaches of Hollister and Bixby ranches, Point Conception; known as the "Cape Horn of the Pacific", Jalama Beach campgrounds, the massive rocket launch sites of Vandenberg AFB, marine, avian and terrestrial wildlife and much more. Don't forget your camera and sense of adventure! We depart Santa Barbara at 10:22am, stop in Goleta to pick up more passengers & return by about 4:35pm.

The discounted online fare includes light afternoon snacks and all day non-alcoholic beverages. You are welcome to bring a favorite vintage and picnic lunch to enjoy as we travel. Museum docents will be on board to share tidbits about the railcars history and points of interest along the way. Book your trip with us at: http://store.goletadepot.org. Contact Terry at 805-680-0397 for telephone reservations between 9am-7pm. A special program of the South Coast Railroad Museum. It's real weekend fun! Seating is limited and reservations are required.