Scenic Vintage Railcar Daytrip!
May 24, 2014 from 10:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Ride the rails on three superbly restored mid-century railcars from Santa Barbara and Goleta to San Luis Obispo. Fare includes light snacks and beverages. A program of the South Coast Railroad Museum, the Central Coast Flyer is a regional treasure!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: TRAIN DOCTOR
- Starts: May 24, 2014 10:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Price: $79
- Location: Santa Barbara to SLO round-trip
- Website: https://store.goletadepot.org