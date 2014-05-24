Monday, April 16 , 2018, 12:54 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Scenic Vintage Railcar Daytrip!

May 24, 2014 from 10:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Ride the rails on three superbly restored mid-century railcars from Santa Barbara and Goleta to San Luis Obispo. Fare includes light snacks and beverages. A program of the South Coast Railroad Museum, the Central Coast Flyer is a regional treasure!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: TRAIN DOCTOR
  • Starts: May 24, 2014 10:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Price: $79
  • Location: Santa Barbara to SLO round-trip
  • Website: https://store.goletadepot.org
 
 
 