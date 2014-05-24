Calendar » Scenic Vintage Railcar Daytrip!

May 24, 2014 from 10:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Ride the rails on three superbly restored mid-century railcars from Santa Barbara and Goleta to San Luis Obispo. Fare includes light snacks and beverages. A program of the South Coast Railroad Museum, the Central Coast Flyer is a regional treasure!