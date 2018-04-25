Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 12:56 pm | Partly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Schmooze Room

February 6, 2018 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm

A community nutritional café with intergenerational participation.
*Chef-prepared lunch and special programs. Open to all. Come join the fun!
Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center 524 Chapala Santa Barbara
805-957-1116 www.JewishSantaBarbara.org
Lunch served 12:00-12:30; program follows.
Program schedule subject to change.

 

