Calendar » Schmooze Room: Cafe for Seniors

February 20, 2018 from 12:00pm - 1:15pm

A free community café, including a chef-prepared nutritional vegetarian lunch and special enrichment programs. Come and relax, make new friends, learn and enjoy. Open to all! Come join the fun! For those in need, ask about our Kosher Food Pantry.

Tuesdays, 12:00-1:15 pm, at the Federation's Bronfman Family JCC.

Lunch served 12:00-12:30 pm; program follows.