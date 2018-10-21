Calendar » School for Lies

October 21, 2018 from 7:00PM

A side-splitting, freewheeling adaptation in rhyming verse of Molière’s classic comedy The Misanthrope, from the author who wrote The Liar, Venus in Fur, and All In The Timing. It’s 1666, and Frank, a caustic and crabby guy who despises social niceties, falls for Célimène, a beautiful young widow and dazzling social butterfly.