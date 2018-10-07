School for Lies
October 7, 2018 from 2:00PM
A side-splitting, freewheeling adaptation in rhyming verse of Molière’s classic comedy The Misanthrope, from the author who wrote The Liar, Venus in Fur, and All In The Timing. It’s 1666, and Frank, a caustic and crabby guy who despises social niceties, falls for Célimène, a beautiful young widow and dazzling social butterfly.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Flora Lima
- Starts: October 7, 2018 2:00PM
- Price: $20 to $70
- Location: The New Vic, 33 W Victoria St
- Website: http://etcsb.org/boxoffice/nowplaying/