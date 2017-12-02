Calendar » School of Extended Learning Arts & Crafts Fair

December 2, 2017 from 10:00am - 4:00pm

School of Extended Learning Arts & Crafts Fair

SBCC School of Extended Learning

Get crafty with your holiday shopping at SBCC School of Extended Learning’s annual Arts & Crafts Fair.

Rummage through hundreds of unique, handcrafted treasures including ceramics, glass arts, jewelry, weavings, floral arrangements, drawings, paintings and more set at great prices. Visitors can shop at their leisure at the tranquil Wake Campus, which has plenty of free parking.

More than 60 vendors will be on hand to display and sell their work that they created in their School of Extended Learning classes. You can also enter for a chance to win great raffle prizes at this event.

What: School of Extended Learning Arts & Crafts Fair

When: 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday Dec. 2

Where: SBCC’s Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road.

Admission: Free

Contact: Andrew Harper at [email protected]