School of Extended Learning Arts & Crafts Fair

December 1, 2018 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Unique, handmade treasures just in time for holiday shopping will be available at the SBCC School of Extended Learning annual Arts & Crafts Fair.

More than 70 local artists will showcase their unique ceramics, jewelry, glass arts, textiles and weaving, floral arrangements, drawings, paintings and more set at great prices. Visitors can shop at their leisure at the tranquil Wake Campus, which has plenty of free parking.

The Arts & Crafts Fair has more than a 20-year legacy and, each year, introduces the community to Extended Learning’s talented pool of artists, both students and instructors.