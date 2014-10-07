School Programs Docent Training
October 7, 2014 from 9:00am - 12:00pm
Share your love of nature with children! The SB Botanic Garden is an ideal outdoor classroom to introduce the wonders of the natural world using inquiry-based education.
Training begins on Tuesday, October 7 from 9:00am to noon. Six Tuesdays- 10/7 -11/11
Volunteers are asked for a one year commitment, ideally leading two tours each month.
For more information please visit our webpage.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SB Botanic Garden
- Price: Free
- Location: SB Botanic garden
- Website: http://www.sbbg.org
