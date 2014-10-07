Calendar » School Programs Docent Training

October 7, 2014 from 9:00am - 12:00pm

Share your love of nature with children! The SB Botanic Garden is an ideal outdoor classroom to introduce the wonders of the natural world using inquiry-based education.

Training begins on Tuesday, October 7 from 9:00am to noon. Six Tuesdays- 10/7 -11/11

Volunteers are asked for a one year commitment, ideally leading two tours each month.

For more information please visit our webpage.