School Tour

May 9, 2017 from 9:00 am - 10:00 am

Our Lady of Mount Carmel School empowers students to live ethically and morally while facing the challenges of an ever-changing world. Working closely with parents our faculty and staff inspire and nurture the spiritual, intellectual, social, emotional and physical growth of every child. Join our tour at 9 a.m. to learn more about our program. Call our office to reserve your spot. (805) 969-5965