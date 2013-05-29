Calendar » Schooling The World: The White Man’s Last Burden

May 29, 2013 from 6:00 pm

Film Screening:Posing a challenge to the assumption that the western model of education improves lives wherever it is, this controversial film gives insight to the effects of western education as a panacea for world issues. “With a rare, philosophical sense for the truth, the documentary reflects on the alienating impact of schooling not just on children but also on adults in indigenous contexts such as Ladakh.”