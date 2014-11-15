Science Advocacy Blogging

Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 8:52 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Skepticism activist, Wendy Hughes, provides an overview of two projects that support science advocacy by utilizing teams of grassroots skeptics. The ODDS MUST BE CRAZY is a blog and podcast segment that discusses coincidences, while HEALTHY SKEPTICISM --a fairly new channel of Skeptic Ink Network--focuses on a range of health issues from a skeptical perspective.

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Humanist Society of Santa Barbara
  • Starts: November 15, 2014 3:00pm - 4:30pm
  • Price: donation
  • Location: Patio Room, Vista Del Monte Retirement Community
  • Website: http://SBHumanists.org
  • Sponsors: Humanist Society of Santa Barbara
 
 
 