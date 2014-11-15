Calendar » Science Advocacy Blogging

November 15, 2014 from 3:00pm - 4:30pm

Skepticism activist, Wendy Hughes, provides an overview of two projects that support science advocacy by utilizing teams of grassroots skeptics. The ODDS MUST BE CRAZY is a blog and podcast segment that discusses coincidences, while HEALTHY SKEPTICISM --a fairly new channel of Skeptic Ink Network--focuses on a range of health issues from a skeptical perspective.