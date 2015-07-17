Calendar » Science and Buddhism - Consciousness: the Mind-Body Connection

July 17, 2015 from 7:00pm

His Holiness the Dalai Lama will celebrate his 80th birthday in Los Angeles in July, and Barry Kerzin, Buddhist monk, teacher and medical doctor, will be present for his teachings. While in Southern California, Kerzin will give this public presentation on “Consciousness: the Mind-Body Connection” at Cal Lutheran followed by several meditation workshops in Camarillo.

In his presentation, Kerzin will look closely at how our minds and bodies can be balanced in harmony, resulting in better physical and mental health. "This synchronizing of the body and mind makes us happy and brings a fuller sense of meaning to our lives," Kerzin writes. He will present relevant recent research on brain studies in which he has participated and will discuss research on the benefits of positive attitudes. He will also share his experiences related to death and dying as a physician and Buddhist monk.

Kerzin was ordained as a Buddhist monk by His Holiness the Dalai Lama and has completed many short and long meditation retreats over the last 28 years, including a three-year retreat. He is board certified as a fellow in the American Board of Family Medicine and a diplomat in the American Academy of Family Practice. He continues to practice medicine treating poor people free of charge, as well as the highest Tibetan lamas in Dharamsala, India, where he lives. He is a former assistant professor of medicine at the University of Washington in Seattle. Since 2013 he has been a visiting professor at the University of Hong Kong, and this year was appointed an honorary professor.

The presentation in Samuelson Chapel is free but tickets are required. Click here for tickets and information.

Dr. Kerzin will lead four one-day meditation workshops on July 18, 19, 25 and 26 at the Marriott Courtyard Hotel in Camarillo. Each workshop will include some teaching, discussion and meditation retreat. Kerzin explains: “We will retreat in the best sense of the word. Mentally we will attempt to retreat from all social obligations, mental chatter and distraction, anxiety, worry, fear and suspicion. Instead we will retreat into the natural mind of joy, calmness, peace, love, compassion and wisdom.” Click here for cost, details and to register for a workshop.