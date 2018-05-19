Calendar » Science on Site: Mars InSight Mission Roadshow

May 19, 2018 from 11:00am - 2:00pm

NASA's InSight mission will be the first interplanetary launch from the West Coast, set for May 5 from Vandenberg Airforce Base.



In preparation for its May launch, the Mars InSight Roadshow is bringing family-friendly science activities to communities throughout California, making comparisons between earthquakes and the marsquakes that InSight will try to detect.

Stop by the Museum's Space Lab for the following activities:

(1) "Make Your Own Marsquake" demo, in which members of the public jump and see seismometer readings on a screen;

(2) Chat with NASA scientists and engineers;

(3) Take space selfies;

(4) View models of the InSight spacecraft; and

(5) Explore Mars globe "cutaways" showing the interior of Mars.



FREE with paid Museum admission.



Info: Call Stefanie Coleman at 805-682-4711 ext. 170 or [email protected]