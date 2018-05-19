Science on Site: Mars InSight Mission Roadshow
NASA's InSight mission will be the first interplanetary launch from the West Coast, set for May 5 from Vandenberg Airforce Base.
In preparation for its May launch, the Mars InSight Roadshow is bringing family-friendly science activities to communities throughout California, making comparisons between earthquakes and the marsquakes that InSight will try to detect.
Stop by the Museum's Space Lab for the following activities:
(1) "Make Your Own Marsquake" demo, in which members of the public jump and see seismometer readings on a screen;
(2) Chat with NASA scientists and engineers;
(3) Take space selfies;
(4) View models of the InSight spacecraft; and
(5) Explore Mars globe "cutaways" showing the interior of Mars.
FREE with paid Museum admission.
Info: Call Stefanie Coleman at 805-682-4711 ext. 170 or [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: NASA, JPL
- Starts: May 19, 2018 11:00am - 2:00pm
- Price: Free with Museum admission
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
- Website: http://www.sbnature.org/visit/calendar/1357/science-on-site-mars-insight-mission-roadshow
