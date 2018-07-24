Calendar » Science on Site: Scanning Electron Microscope

July 24, 2018 from 11:00am - 2:00pm

Using the power of focused electron beams, Dr. Daniel Geiger is able to showcase magnified images of insects, shells and more with his magnificent Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM)! Join Dr. Geiger for a demonstration of the SEM and learn how it works. Space is limited, sign-up in the Courtyard on Tuesday, July 24 at 10:30AM. Must be 10 years or older.

Free with paid Museum admission.

Information: Call Stefanie Coleman at 805-682-4711 ext. 170 or [email protected]