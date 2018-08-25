Calendar » Science on Site: The Art of Bug Pinning

August 25, 2018 from 11:00am - 2:00pm

Meet the Museum’s Curator of Entomology, Dr. Matthew Gimmel, and entomologist Sandy Russell, as they demonstrate how dead insects are pinned and prepared for collections.

Select visitors (age 10+) can also participate by signing up to pin dead beetle or butterfly specimens of their own. Participants get to take home their pinned specimens!

All are welcome to observe. Space for pinning activity is limited, sign-up occurs on the day of the program outside of Broder Hall and is available on a first-come, first served basis.

FREE with paid Museum admission.

For more information contact Sabina Thomas at [email protected] call 805-682-4711 ext. 170.