Science on Site: World of Gorgonian Coral Species

January 30, 2016 from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Discover the fascinating world of Gorgonian Corals with Dr. Beth Horvath, Associate Professor of Biology from Westmont College. Watch what happens when you dissolve coral branches and identify them with a microscope.  Broder Hall. Free with Cost of Admission. (i) [email protected] or 805-682-4711 ext. 162

 

