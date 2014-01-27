Calendar » Science Pub: Acid In Our Oceans

January 27, 2014 from 6:30pm - 8:00pm

Since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution carbon dioxide (CO2)

levels in the ocean have increased alongside CO2 levels in the

atmosphere. Like terrestrial plants that convert CO2 from the

atmosphere to solid organic carbon, microscopic marine plants called

coccolithophores can convert CO2 in sea water to solid inorganic

carbon in the form of their beautiful microscopic shells. The deposition

of these shells on the ocean floor constitutes the main mechanism by

which the oceans sequester carbon.

But the chemistry of seawater is changing. Increasing CO2 levels

have resulted in acidification of seawater and it is unclear how the

coccolithophores will respond. Will they continue to convert carbon as

ocean waters become increasingly acidic or will their shells dissolve?

Will there be a decline in this important group of marine plants? Both

the short and long term consequences have far-reaching societal

implications.