Calendar » Science Pub: Controlling the Most Dangerous Animal in the World

December 10, 2018 from 6:30pm - 8:00pm

Mosquitoes kill more humans every year than any other any other animal, including people. Distinguished Professor Dr. Craig Montell of the Department of Molecular, Cellular, & Developmental Biology at University of California, Santa Barbara will demonstrate how working on the fruit fly Drosophila melanogaster provided insights into new strategies for mosquito control that would not otherwise be possible.

Join our fun and friendly conversation, and quench your thirst for knowledge about science and nature. No tickets or reservations required, but be sure to get to Dargan's early for a seat and to order your favorite drink and food. At Dargan's Irish Pub & Restaurant, 18 E. Ortega Street. FREE admission.