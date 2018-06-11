Calendar » Science Pub: Discovering the Children & Nature Network

June 11, 2018 from 6:30pm - 8:00pm

Join our fun and friendly conversation, and quench your thirst for knowledge about science and nature. No tickets or reservations required, but be sure to get to Dargan's early for a seat. FREE admission.

Richard Louv, author of “Last Child in the Woods” coined the term, “nature deficit disorder” to describe how human beings, especially children, are spending less time outdoors. Fortunately, individuals and organizations across the globe are working to remedy this issue through the international Children and Nature Network, a movement focused on connecting all children, their families and communities to nature through innovative ideas and broad-based collaborations.

Join Justin Canty, Director of Education at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History & Sea Center, as he shares out about both global and regional efforts of the Children and Nature Network, and describes phase I outcomes of an observational study conducted in the Museum’s Backyard on behaviors facilitated by engagement in nature play and learning spaces.