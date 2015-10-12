Calendar » Science Pub: Earthquakes - Contrary to our Beliefs, Santa Barbara Does Have Its Faults

October 12, 2015 from 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Environmental Geologists, Dr. E.A. Keller, Professor of Environmental Studies & Earth Science, UCSB, say that the past is the key to predicting the future. Delve into Santa Barbara’s geologic past over a pint and discover what the future holds for Santa Barbarans in the way of earthquakes and tsunamis. Join our fun and friendly conversation, and quench your thirst for knowledge about science and nature at Dargan’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, 18 E. Ortega Street. (i) [email protected] or 805- 682-4711 ext. 170.