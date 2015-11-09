Calendar » Science Pub: Ecological Restoration on the Califronia Channel Islands

November 9, 2015 from 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

For fifteen years, Ken Owen has been involved with the removal of non-native species and the restoration of native animals and plants in the fragile and vulnerable ecosystems of the California Channel Islands. Ken’s lively commentary and detailed photographs will highlight some of the most interesting ecological restoration projects on our local islands.

Dargan’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, 18 E. Ortega Street. [email protected] or 805-682-4711 ext. 170.