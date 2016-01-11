Calendar » Science Pub: El Niño

January 11, 2016 from 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Science Pub: El Niño; What Does It Mean and When Will It Start? with Eric Boldt, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for National Weather Service Oxnard, CA - El Niño is underway and it’s not your typical climate event this time. Eric Boldt will explain what is different about this El Niño and what to expect weather-wise this winter across Southwest California. Learn about how the El Niño is measured and whether or not we will get enough rain to end the ongoing drought. Admission is free. Dargan’s Irish Pub & Restaurant (i)[email protected] or 805-682-4711 ext. 170