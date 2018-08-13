Calendar » Science Pub: Geology and Viticulture

August 13, 2018 from 6:30pm - 8:00pm

Vineyard geology is often touted as the driving factor for the unique flavors of different wines, but is there scientific support for the various claims? How does the centuries-old concept of terroir, or the flavor expression of a region, hold up to scientific scrutiny? Join Dr. Jonathan Hoffman, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Dibblee Collection Manager of Earth Science, as he discusses the influences of soil and geology on vine growth and wine flavor, with particular focus on how the Central Coast’s unique geology contributes to its diverse wine industry.