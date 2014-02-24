Calendar » Science Pub: Love-Crossed Stars

February 24, 2014 from 6:30pm - 8:00pm

FEATURING

with Javier Rivera, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Join our fun and friendly conversation, and quench your thirst for knowledge about science and nature.

Whether you are a science genius, or not-so-science-savvy, you are invited to participate in stimulating discussions and partake in some lively libations. Open to ages 21+ and no tickets or reservations required. Be sure to get to Dargan's early for a seat and to order your favorite drink and food.

The night sky is filled with amazing and awe-inspiring celestial objects. Throughout the ages and among many different cultures, people have assigned myths and legends to many of these objects. Some of these stories are romantic attempts to explain natural phenomena, while others are simply stories that reflect upon human nature and feelings including…LOVE.

Event Category & Type:

Presentation( Classes, Seminars, Meetings, Conferences)

Ticketing

Admission: FREE to All

Phone: (805) 682-4711 x170

Email: [email protected]

Internet: http://www.sbnature.org

Other

This event is:

- Open to the General Public

- Indoor

- Handicapped Accessible

- NON Smoking

- Cell Phones & Pagers Permitted

- Cameras & Recording Equipment Permitted, but with some restrictions

- NO Pets & Animals Permitted