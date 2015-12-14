Calendar » Science Pub: Our Wormy Wildlife with Sara Weinstein, UCSB

December 14, 2015 from 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

From mites on a mouse to worms in a raccoon, nearly every wild animal hosts a hidden community of parasites. These creatures are a natural part of healthy ecosystems. However, as we alter the world around us, these changes may have unintended consequences for wildlife, their parasites, and our own disease risk.

Dargan's Irish Pub & Restaurant, 18 E. Ortega Street.