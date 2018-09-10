Calendar » Science Pub: Parasitic Worms in a Dark Wet Forest

September 10, 2018 from 6:30pm - 8:00pm

Kelp forests are home to hundreds of animal species, and nearly all of these host parasites. All of these species are intertwined in a complex web, which can only be fully appreciated once you recognize parasites. Meet Dr. Dana Morton from the Ecological Parasitology Lab at University of California Santa Barbara as she shares what she has learned about kelp forests by studying the parasites.

Join our fun and friendly conversation, and quench your thirst for knowledge about science and nature. No tickets or reservations required, but be sure to get to Dargan's early for a seat and to order your favorite drink and food. At Dargan's Irish Pub & Restaurant, 18 E. Ortega Street. FREE admission.