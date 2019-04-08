Calendar » Science Pub: Shedding Light on Sea Jelly Eye Evolution

April 8, 2019 from 6:30pm - 8:00pm

Animal eyes are some of the most intricate structures produced by evolution. Surprisingly, simple creatures like jellies have eyes that can be as complex as those of humans. Natasha Picciani from UCSB will share new discoveries on how jellies’ eyes have evolved over time.

Join our fun and friendly conversation, and quench your thirst for knowledge about science and nature. No tickets or reservations required, but be sure to get to Dargan’s early for a seat and to order your favorite drink and food.

FREE admission.

Information: Contact Stefanie Coleman at 805-682-4711 ext. 170 or [email protected]