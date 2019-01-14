Calendar » Science Pub: Sundowner Winds in Santa Barbara

January 14, 2019 from 6:30pm - 8:00pm

Sundowner winds intensified all of the major wildfires that affected the Santa Barbara region in recent years. Join Dr. Leila M. V. Carvalho, Professor of Geography at University of California Santa Barbara, as she explains why sundowners occur, how unique they are, and the importance of observations and forecasts to increase resilience to wildfires in our region.

Join our fun and friendly conversation, and quench your thirst for knowledge about science and nature. No tickets or reservations required, but be sure to get to Dargan’s early for a seat and to order your favorite drink and food. FREE admission.