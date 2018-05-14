Calendar » Science Pub: The Adventure of a Lifetime - Exploring the Deep Sea Aboard the E/V Nautilus

May 14, 2018 from 6:30pm - 8:30pm

Join our fun and friendly conversation, and quench your thirst for knowledge about science and nature at our monthly Science Pub. No tickets or reservations required, but be sure to get to Dargan's early for a seat and to order your favorite drink and food. FREE admission.



Serving as a Science Communication Fellow with the Ocean Exploration Trust since 2015, SBMNH Development Officer Melissa Baffa has had the adventure of a lifetime exploring the deep sea alongside pioneering ocean explorer Dr. Robert Ballard. In 2015 she accompanied Dr. Ballard to the Galapagos Rift Zone during his first trip back to the hydrothermal vents he discovered there in 1977.



Since then, she has also explored the deep basins and ridges along the Southern California coastline; she will be returning this fall to explore off the coast of Monterey. Learn about her past explorations aboard the Nautilus, the plans for the 2018 exploration season starting in June, and how you can participate live.



Info: Call Stefanie Coleman at 805-682-4711 ext. 170 or [email protected]