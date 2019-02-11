Science Pub: The Case of Inattentional Blindness
Dr. Mary MacLean, a SAGE Junior Fellow from Department of Psychological & Brain Sciences, UCSB, will discuss the nature of our visual awareness: specifically, how attention is the key to our awareness, and how without it we can miss what's right in front of our faces.
Join our fun and friendly conversation, and quench your thirst for knowledge about science and nature. No tickets or reservations required, but be sure to get to Dargan's early for a seat and to order your favorite drink and food. At Dargan's Irish Pub & Restaurant, 18 E. Ortega Street.
Free admission.
Information: Call Stefanie Coleman at 805-682-4711 ext. 170 or [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
- Starts: February 11, 2019 6:30pm - 8:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Dargan's Irish Pub & Restaurant
- Website: https://sbnature.org/visit/calendar/5035/science-pub-you-dont-know-what-youre-missing-the-case-of-inattentional-blindness
